Uniform Friday sermons unacceptable: Omar

‘Attempt by BJP to interfere in religious affairs’

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Oct 13: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today termed the J&K Waqf Board’s move to introduce uniform Friday sermons across J&K an “unacceptable attempt” by the BJP to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims, demanding the Board’s Chairperson to halt the move immediately.

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In a post on X, Omar said the move would not be accepted under any circumstances.

He accused the Waqf Board chairperson of trying to “please her masters” and called on her to withdraw the proposed mechanism.

The ruling National Conference (NC) also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the move, questioning the decision to prescribe topics for Friday sermons and arguing that it undermined the role of religious preachers.

NC chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq said Imams devote their lives to understanding Islam and should be allowed to guide their communities without a prescribed agenda.

“A preacher in a mosque is not an ordinary person. They spend their lives understanding Islam and then deliver sermons,” Sadiq told reporters, demanding that the order be revoked immediately.

Questioning the rationale behind the move, he asked whether the BJP would now decide what should be said during religious sermons.

Sadiq said the pulpit of a mosque should be used to impart religious knowledge and make people aware of prevailing circumstances rather than becoming a platform where sermon topics are dictated in advance.

He also criticised the Waqf Board chairperson, alleging that she had become accustomed to listening to flattering voices.

Sadiq also targeted the Leader of Opposition, accusing him of neglecting his constituency and visiting areas with which he was unfamiliar.

Referring to protests by young people in Delhi and elsewhere, he called on the BJP to resign and announce fresh elections conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He further claimed that the BJP was considering a new face for the Leader of Opposition, adding, “They are staring at defeat.”

NC additional spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also opposed the move, alleging that it would allow the BJP to influence the content and framing of Friday sermons.