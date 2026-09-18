Uniform Carries Responsibility, Risks, Training Will Prepare You For Challenges: DGP Prabhat

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Friday congratulated the newly selected candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Services, saying that wearing the police uniform carries immense responsibility and comes with challenges, including risks to life.

Addressing the newly selected candidates on the sidelines of a function at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar, DGP Prabhat said the occasion was a moment of happiness for the candidates and their families.

“Today is a day of happiness for you and your families. You must also realise that wearing the uniform is not easy. It comes with responsibility,” the DGP said.

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He said the candidates would face several challenges during their service and may encounter situations where their lives could be at risk. “There will be challenges with this responsibility and there will be a risk to your lives. But I hope that during your training, you will be made strong enough to face every situation,” Prabhat said.

The DGP said the training would equip the newly selected officers with the skills and confidence required to meet the demands of police service and discharge their duties with dedication. “When you come to the academy, I will speak to you in detail and interact with you personally,” he said.

DGP Prabhat congratulated the newly selected officers and wished them success as they embark on their careers in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. (KNO)