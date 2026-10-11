Unidentified man found dead at Miran Sahib

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: An unidentified man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Miran Sahib area today, officials said.

They said some locals spotted the individual, around 50-year-old, in an unconscious state near a Bridge in the Miran Sahib area and informed the police.

Advertisement

He was accordingly rushed to Government Medical College Jammu, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, officials said.

While the body of the deceased individual has been shifted to the mortuary of the hospital for conducting the post-mortem examination, police have initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.