Unidentified body of elderly man found along NH

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 15: An unidentified body of an elderly man was found along the National Highway (NH) at Lamberi in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Monday.

Reports said the body was spotted by some locals, who immediately informed the police. Acting promptly, a team from Lamberi Police Post reached the spot and took the body into custody for further legal proceedings and identification. It was shifted to the mortuary of Nowshera hospital.

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Police said that efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.