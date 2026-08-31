Unidentified body found at Jammu Bus Stand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: An unidentified dead body was found at the General Bus Stand, Jammu, on August 24 and has since been kept in the mortuary at Jammu for identification.

Police have appealed to the general public to provide any information that could help in establishing the identity of the deceased.

Advertisement

Anyone having information regarding the deceased has been requested to contact Police Station Bus Stand, Jammu, at 0191-2566499.