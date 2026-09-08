UNICEF delegation, others call on CM

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met a delegation of UNICEF India, representatives of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Business Network International (BNI) Jammu Kashmir and the organising team of TEDx NIT Srinagar here at Raabita.

The UNICEF delegation comprising Deputy Representative, Programme, UNICEF India, Jesper Moller; Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF India Country Office, Sharmila Ray; and Child Protection Specialist and J&K Outpost Coordinator, Hilal Ahmad Bhat, called on the Chief Minister to discuss strengthening collaboration between UNICEF and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir in child-focused development.

Advertisement

The discussions focused on child protection, prevention of violence and exploitation, juvenile justice and family-based care, adolescent welfare and strengthening service-delivery systems for vulnerable children. Opportunities for expanding UNICEF-supported programmes across Jammu & Kashmir were also discussed.

A delegation of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), led by its Chairman, J&K Chapter, Mir Anwar, also met the Chief Minister and apprised him of the organisation's tourism initiatives, including the proposed pan-India "Train to Valley" FAM Tour scheduled to be held from September 25 to 28, 2026.

A delegation of Business Network International (BNI) Jammu Kashmir, led by Executive Directors CA Raghav Gupta and CA Dimpi Gupta, also called on the Chief Minister to discuss various initiatives being taken by BNI.

Meanwhile, a delegation associated with TEDx NIT Srinagar 2026, comprising Coordinator In-charge, NIT Srinagar, Umar Majid, also met the Chief Minister and apprised him of the upcoming TEDx event scheduled ti be held this month in Srinagar.