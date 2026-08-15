Unfortunate That J-K CM Wants To Create Atmosphere Of Confusion In Valley Again: LoP Sunil Sharma

Srinagar, Aug 15: Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma on Saturday said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Independence Day speech was "irresponsible" and it was "unfortunate" that he wants to create an atmosphere of confusion in the Valley.

He also said it was after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 that the federal structure was strengthened in Kashmir.

Referring to the chief minister's speech at the 80th Independence Day celebration at Bakshi Stadium here, Sharma said, "The chief minister's speech was a bit regrettable. I would say this was an unfortunate and irresponsible speech because this is not a political stage. From this stage, there should be a speech for the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, a tribute to the soldiers, a tribute to the martyrs, and especially for the pride and honour of the Tricolour."

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He said Abdullah should have talked about his government's performance or its future planning, but those were "totally missing".

Sharma, the BJP MLA from Padder-Nagseni constituency in Jammu region, alleged that Abdullah wanted to raise questions on the strength of the country's federal structure.

"I would like to tell the chief minister that it was after August 5, 2019, that this federal structure was strengthened. That is the reason why today every Kashmiri is humming Vande Mataram," the LoP said, adding that the chief minister's speech raises the question about what he wants to convey by "misusing this stage".

"I am very hurt by this because today the people, especially the unemployed youth, had hoped that he would say something big for them and for all sections," Sharma added.

Referring to Abdullah raising constitutional guarantees revoked by the Centre in 2019, Sharma said the chief minister wanted to create an atmosphere of confusion in Kashmir.

"Parliament, the biggest temple (of democracy), abrogated Article 370. The Supreme Court declared it legitimate. Now, what does he (Abdullah) want to show from this stage? He wants to create an atmosphere of confusion in Kashmir again, which is unfortunate," the BJP leader said.

Sharma, however, welcomed Abdullah's remark on the accession.

"The whole of India accepts that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of them. People here are a strength, a power of this country. Not just here, but also those people across (the Line of Control) under illegal occupation. We consider them also an integral part of us, and deem them our companions," the LoP said.

In his speech, the chief minister had referred to the protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and said the situation vindicated the decision of National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and his colleagues to fight the Pakistan-backed tribal invaders in 1947.

Congratulating the people on the 80th Independence Day, Sharma said this is the moment when one remembered those who willingly sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom -- icons such as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Subhas Chandra Bose.

He further said the day (Saturday) will be written in golden letters in the history of Kashmir as the national song Vande Mataram was sung at Bakshi Stadium.

"Today, Vande Mataram was hummed in this historic ground of Bakshi Stadium. Everyone stood in respect and hummed it. I think this happened for the first time in the history of Kashmir. This is very good; I congratulate all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir for this. This is also a tribute to those young people who sacrificed their lives and shed their blood for our protection here," he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the support of all opposition parties over women's reservation, Sharma said it was essential for the 2029 elections.

"It will keep women at the forefront in every field. Women's reservation is essential to the politics of India, to our legislative system," he said.

"When the prime minister put a proposal before all the opposition parties to amend the Constitution this time, his sole objective was that women should be empowered," the LoP said.

To a question on Kashmiri Pandit employees receiving terror threat letters, Sharma said India is fighting an indirect, undeclared war with a country, and hence such efforts from across the border continue.

"I believe the Indian government and security forces have brought about a significant change, from a security perspective. However, that country (Pakistan) is also continuously trying, especially to target the Kashmiri Pandits, because that community is today claiming their properties here, claiming jobs here, and making efforts to resettle here," Sharma said. (Agencies)