Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 24: Unemployed youth and aspirants preparing for various recruitment examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) staged a peaceful protest here today.

The protestors expressed serious concern over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and demanded a fair, transparent and accountable selection process.

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They said, "Repeated allegations of examination paper leaks, malpractice and other irregularities had severely eroded the confidence of aspirants in the recruitment agency, leaving thousands of educated unemployed youth frustrated and uncertain about their future."

Rajveer Singh, one of the aspirants said that he had been preparing for JKSSB examinations for the past five years, expressed disappointment over the recruitment process, saying that despite years of hard work and financial sacrifices, he had failed to see any meaningful outcome.

He said, "Many aspirants were simultaneously earning a livelihood and preparing for competitive examinations, but repeated controversies surrounding recruitment had subjected them to immense mental stress."

Singh also appealed to fellow aspirants to consider alternative career options rather than remain dependent entirely on uncertain recruitment processes.

Another protester said, "The recent examination conducted by JKSSB had raised serious questions after reports of alleged irregularities surfaced, with more than 20 persons reportedly arrested in connection with the case and the investigation still underway."

He questioned how electronic gadgets and alleged examination-related material reached examination centres and how such activities could take place despite security arrangements and checking procedures.

The protesters appealed to the authorities to ensure that all recruitment examinations are conducted in a transparent and impartial manner, safeguarding the future and legitimate rights of deserving candidates.

"Their demonstration was peaceful and aimed at sending a strong message to the government and recruitment authorities that the concerns of unemployed youth must not be ignored," they added.