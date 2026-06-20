Srinagar, Jun 20: An undertrial prisoner, lodged in the district Jail in Anantnag, died at a hospital after complaining of illness, officials said on Saturday.

He was identified as Suneel Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar' Gandhi Camp, who was an accused in an NDPS case. He complained of illness during the night, officials said.

They said Kumar was taken to the Government Medical College, Anantnag, where he passed away.

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Proceedings under Section 194 of BNSS have been initiated, they said, adding that further details were awaited. (Agencies)