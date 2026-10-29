Understanding the cause of Human Suffering

Puran Chand Sharma

‘A saint has well said with regard to the captioned subject “One suffers as a result of one’s own actions. So instead of blaming others for suffering, one should pray to the lord and depending entirely on His grace, try to bear them patiently with forbearance under all circumstances, one must be patient like the earth. What iniquities are being perpetrated on her! Yet she quietly endures them all. Man, too, should be like that.’ The noble thinkers have categorized human suffering into three broad categories, based on the type of conflicts an individual encounters during the course of his life.’

CONFLICTS BETWEEN MAN AND NATURE

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Such kind of conflicts occur due to external factors that are unavoidable, accidental or uncontrollable, such as earthquakes, hot weather, floods, tsunami, and the like. Life is never the same for those who survive who survive the fury of nature’s wrath! Widespread deaths, separation from loved ones and the loss of loved ones and loss of livelihood cause physical and mental trauma, which continue to haunt them for the rest of their lives.

CONFLICTS WITHIN MAN AND MAN

This happens due to disagreements, disharmony, and other differences amongst fellow humans, resulting in wars, family turmoil, riots, thefts and so on. It also includes other sufferings caused by other creatures, such as snakes, dogs etc. through their bites.

CONFLICTS WITHIN MAN HIMSELF

Such conflicts are caused by anger, jealousy, stress, fear, guilt and other such emotional upheavals result in depression, feeling of worthlessness, suicidal tendency, and so on. We have little or no control over the first category. We can avoid conflicts with other beings by following precautionary measures and by mutual understanding. Prevention as well as cure for the last kind is entirely in the hands of individual, It is an internal struggle. If this is achieved, it automatically helps us in overcoming the first two categories of suffering also! Anger, jealousy, and improper use of our sense organs like the eyes and ears are some of the causes of our suffering. We suffer because we look at life as a fight instead of a game, Therefore, we need to be well conversant with its rules, regulations, instruments, customs and etiquettes.

WE SUFFER ON ACCOUNT OF OUR UNFULFILLED DESIRES

Generally, with every achievement we assume that we have attained everlasting peace and happiness. Sooner or later that peace wanes and we are left stranded as before. Hoping to attain peace through fulfilment of desires is like trying to put out a flame by pouring butter on it. The fulfilment of a long- cherished desire further gives rise to new desires. For instance, moving into our new dream house does not really provide the happiness that we hoped for. Instead, new desires to furnish and paint it to our liking will destroy whatever peace we may have experienced Or, possessing a brand new car will again preoccupy our mind with thoughts of many other extra fittings such as upholstery, music system, suitable parking space and maintenance. There are numerous such desires of varying intensities that either remain unfulfilled or somehow get fulfilled, but not entirely to our satisfaction. Our mind gets scattered in different directions as we pursue such frivolous desires causing anger, jealousy, frustration, stress, and so on. Thus trying to fulfil desires not only fails to rid us of suffering, it instead results in more suffering. As long as our desires are subservient to the main goal in life, they will not hinder our progress. A bird needs to streamline all its energies to fly efficiently. Similarly we must learn to eliminate unwanted desires by constant discrimination and remain focused. Desiring occasionally is not as bad desiring everything that one sees! Life is too valuable to be wasted in useless pursuits.

WE SUFFER AS WE ARE ATTACHED TO POSSESSIONS AND LOVED ONES

A Women suffers immensely at the loss of her own young son; however, when her some other close relative in a few days later, her suffering is not as intense. She is unfortunate to face two tragedies, but in two different roles, for her attachment as a mother is far stronger than her attachment as an aunt. This explains the difference in the intensity of her grief. Thus the intensity of suffering depends upon the intensity of attachment.

It is the same with our other possessions too. A small scratch on the car’s door caused by the passing cyclist is inevitable in a city’s chaotic traffic conditions. It may be of no consequence to others, but it is enough to lacerate the heart of a man who is so fondly attached to his dream machine! Concern for the well-being for the safety of our kith and kin or of our possessions itself is worrisome enough. To add to this , we are pained by the indifferent and uncaring or ungrateful attitude of people we love; their misbehavior towards us in spite of our well intentions. All of this can drive the most educated and cultured amongst us to lose poise and can become mad in anguish. It is a common refrain among people that material assets and close relatives are the prime source of their suffering. They do not mean what they say for they are not yet ready to live without these strong attachments.

We need to learn to detach ourselves from others and from objects because these attachments bind us more and more to the world, to our limited body and mind. This may be hard to achieve, but when we succeed, we will be able to feel free—no longer depending on something or somebody for our existence. Relatives, after all are just ‘relative’. relative—They are not absolute. Our relationship with these people, in our lifetime, is like the relationship we share with co-passengers on a train journey. Sooner or later, we must part ways, and each one of us will have to proceed alone to the ultimate goal.

WE SUFFER BECAUSE WE DO NOT CONSIDER OUR SUFFERING AS BLESSING IN DISGUISE

Suffering is great teacher, imparting wisdom and strength to us. In this regard it is even more powerful than success It is truly a blessing in disguise. Life’s pains, trials and tribulations have an immensely beneficial impact on the thoughts and emotions of the concerned person, only if he or she accepts in the right spirit. Cursing our fate only worsens the situation. Swami Vivekananda says that misery is a greater teacher and man has to train in this moral gymnasium called life by virtue of its ups and downs. We suffer because we fail to understand that the world does not move as per our wishes. Mind it please, “for the purpose of experiencing true happiness, all progress must be based on values and an individual must learn to be content with his own achievements.”

(The author is President of Managing Committee, Vedmandir)