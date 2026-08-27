Understanding Obesity

Dr. Kanka Pandita

Kankapandita08@gmail.com

Obesity is one of the most alarming public health challenges of the 21st century particularity significant for India. Characterized by an excessive accumulation of body fat that increases the risk of numerous chronic diseases and causes many physical and mental ailments, when this excess fat impairs overall healthy functioning of a person.

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Contrary to popular belief, obesity is not simply the result of eating too much. It develops out of complex interaction of unhealthy dietary habits, physical inactivity, genetic inheritance, hormonal influences, inadequate sleep, chronic stress and as a result of certain medicine intake.

While it is important to understand the mechanism of obesity, diet dominated by highly processed, calorie rich, nutrient poor foods are generally associated with weight gain where as vegetables, fruits, grains and millets which provide more natural fibre, fewer calories and greater satiety, help in maintaining healthy body weight. Remember skipping of meals do not produce the desired results.

Then it is equally important to understand the causes of obesity by knowing which food support healthy body weight and understand the importance of physical activity, sleep and stress management so as to adopt practical strategies for maintaining healthy weight by reducing unhealthy risks due to obesity.

Healthcare professionals often assess human weight using Body Mass Index (BMI), waist circumference, waist-to-height ratio, overall body composition and physical appearance to interpret it together with age, sex, ethnicity and overall health condition. But practically when prevailing health condition impair routine activities causing weight related disorders, it is commonly perceived as Obese condition.

These common health challenges of obesity increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes, High blood pressure, Heart diseases, Stroke, Fatty liver disease, Gallstones, Sleep apnea, Joint disorders and certain cancers besides mental depression and all those unhealthy conditions which reduce the good quality of life.

Most common causes of obesity include excess calorie intake, sugary drinks, sweets including cakes and pastries, ultra-processed food and snacks, fried and oily foods, physical inactivity, emotional imbalance, poor and inadequate sleep, chronic stress, hormonal disorders and genetic inheritance predispose obesity.

While as healthy nutritious dietary pattern naturally promoting weight management those are readily available include fresh green vegetables, seasonal fruits, legumes, millets, whole grains, sprouts, nuts and protein rich diet from vegetable or animal source. These foods are naturally rich in fibre and nutrients which improve fullness and reduce excessive calorie intake.

Regular physical activity like walking, cycling, swimming aimed to reduce sitting and inactivity time or yoga and meditation substantially contribute in healthy body weight management . Weight loss occurs through a sustained calorie deficit because of healthy food choices and long-term lifestyle changes. Role of adequate and proper pattern of sleep besides appropriate management of stress and tension besides correcting hormonal imbalances due to genetic inheritance traits, normally underestimated in weight management process, constitute strong pre disposing factors leading to obesity.

Conclusively obesity is most prevalent multi factorial condition with numerous causes that affects nearly every organ of human body but it is one of the most preventable health condition which can not be ignored also.