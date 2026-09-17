New Delhi, Sep 17: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, saying that India is "moving with confidence" towards achieving the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal under his leadership.

In a post on X, he also said the country is moving forward with a "renewed sense of purpose", drawing strength from its civilisational roots.

Prime Minister Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar in Gujarat.

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"Warm wishes and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. Under his leadership, India is moving with confidence towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'," Singh posted.

"From physical infrastructure to digital connectivity, from the welfare of the poor to innovation and entrepreneurship, we have made historic and remarkable strides across every sphere. Ease of living has improved, opportunities have expanded, and the dignity of every individual has been strengthened," he added.

In his long post, the defence minister also said PM Modi has placed good governance and public service at the "centre of the country's development journey, making administration more transparent, accountable and citizen-centric".

Singh asserted that under Modi's leadership, India's civilisational values and rich cultural heritage have received renewed recognition and respect on the global stage.

"India today is moving forward with a renewed sense of purpose, drawing strength from its civilisational roots. I pray for his good health, long life, and continued strength and energy in the service of the nation," he said. (Agencies)