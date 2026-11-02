Few revelations are as disturbing as the one now emerging from the office of the Chief Medical Officer, Jammu. Facilities meant to rescue young people from the grip of narcotics have, according to the CMO's findings and a corroborating communication from the CID J&K, allegedly been functioning as commercial outlets for controlled medicines. For a region that has staked so much on winning its battle against drugs, this is not merely an administrative lapse. It is a grave betrayal of public trust and a serious setback to de-addiction efforts across Jammu and Kashmir. The scale of the alleged diversion is staggering. At one clinic in DeeliLangar, over 1.45 lakh Buprenorphine-Naloxone tablets were reportedly sold in just 21 days, spread across 2024 to 2026, averaging nearly 7,000 tablets a day. On a single day, 10,120 tablets were allegedly sold, while 330 patients were recorded as attending in a seven-hour working day. No credible treatment protocol operates at such speed. What this describes is a counter sale, not care.

The method is equally alarming. Doctors from outside the Union Territory allegedly obtained additional MD Psychiatry registrations from the J&K Medical Council on the strength of their registrations elsewhere. Their credentials were then used by clinic owners to procure large quantities of controlled drugs, often without the doctors being present or practising at the establishments. Non-medical proprietors reportedly ran the centres behind these registrations and, when one doctor was exposed, another was brought in so that procurement continued uninterrupted. In some cases, credentials were reportedly used to obtain narcotics for establishments that did not exist on the ground. The CID's warning of October 2025, that such centres were becoming hubs of illicit trafficking, now reads as prophecy ignored.

The context makes the betrayal sharper. Drug abuse has assumed disproportionate dimensions in J&K. It is no longer confined to border areas or urban pockets; youth are falling prey in cities, towns, villages and remote interiors alike. Government hospitals, however committed, cannot possibly absorb the ever-growing number of addicts. Private de-addiction centres were therefore expected to share the burden, breaking the cycle of dependence and returning young minds to the mainstream. But these centres are manufacturing dependence rather than curing it; it is a cruel irony.

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The danger extends beyond the individuals involved. Buprenorphine-Naloxone is a legitimate medicine for opioid dependence, but in unregulated hands it can feed the very addiction it is meant to treat, and diverted tablets can find their way into illicit markets. There is no merit in making fresh addicts under the guise of de-addiction. A fine of Rs 5,000 for operating an unregistered facility, set against a trade running into lakhs of tablets, cannot be a deterrent. Penalties must bear some relation to the gravity of the offence.

The Government must now move beyond expressions of concern. First, a comprehensive audit of every private de-addiction centre in Jammu and Kashmir is essential, covering procurement records, stock registers, dispensing data, prescriptions and the physical existence of the establishments themselves. Second, in this digital age, round-the-clock CCTV coverage of the entire premises of each centre should be made mandatory, and recordings of OPDs and camps where medicines are distributed in bulk must be submitted regularly to the health authorities. Third, any default should invite immediate cancellation of registration, not warnings. Fourth, the CMO's proposals deserve urgent acceptance: CID verification of applicants, rigorous cross-checking of registrations issued by other states, background checks of clinic owners and a public blacklist of offenders. Fifth, the J&K Medical Council must examine how registrations were granted so readily.

Genuine providers must not be tarred with the same brush. Many private centres and doctors do honest work, and a credible regulatory framework would protect them as much as it would police the offenders. Verification should be strict but fair so that treatment access for patients is not disrupted while the rot is removed. A strategy must be drafted, publicly committed to and enforced, with timelines and named authorities. Every day of delay leaves vulnerable patients in the hands of a system that may be profiting from their suffering. The fight against drugs cannot be won if the institutions meant to lead it are compromised. The Government must act decisively.