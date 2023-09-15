Under-19 Inter-District Provincial Level Boys competition underway at Baramulla

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Sept 15: The week-long Inter-District Provincial Level Boys’ Competition for under-14, 17, and 19 categories has been progressing with remarkable enthusiasm at the Indoor Stadium Khawaja Bagh, here. This prestigious event has showcased the incredible talents of young athletes from across the region.

Following the successful conclusion of the under 14 and 17 boys competitions, today marked the commencement of the under 19 boys’ category at the same vibrant venue. Participants from 10 districts in the Kashmir province have passionately embraced the spirit of competition, and the event is set to culminate tomorrow with thrilling matches and fierce determination on display.

Mumtaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Baramulla, and Jatinder Singh, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Baramulla were present at the opening ceremony as chief guests.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the pivotal role of sports in our daily lives and encouraging all the young athletes to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

In a moment of unity and commitment, all the players and officials took an oath of fair play and sportsmanship before the commencement of matches, emphasizing the core values of respect, teamwork, and dedication that this competition represents.