'Unbelievably Cruel': Iltija Slams Move To Shift Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Back To Jail

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Friday said it was "unbelievably cruel" for the Pakistan army to send former prime minister Imran Khan back to jail after a medical check-up.

She wrote in a post on X, "Unbelievably cruel for the Pakistani army to send Imran Khan back into jail. The man has been incarcerated for the last three years over baseless preposterous charges. Small men in big chairs syndrome. I do admire how Imran Khan refuses to compromise and continues to hold his ground. Respect."

The former Pakistan prime minister and cricketer-turned-politician was shifted back to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Friday morning after undergoing a medical examination at the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors from Al-Shifa hospital were also present. (Agencies)