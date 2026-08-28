UN chief voices deep sadness over flooding in Nepal, China; $2 mn allocated for relief

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 27 : UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep sadness over the severe flooding in Nepal and China that has claimed many lives and caused widespread destruction, as the world body allocated an initial tranche of USD 2 million for relief operations.

A massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects, as it gushed downstream, affecting multiple districts.

While over 355 people were killed and more than 825, including 288 Indian nationals, are missing in the Nepal flash flood, three people were dead and nearly 560 are missing on the Chinese side of the border.

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Guterres is "saddened by the severe flooding in Nepal and China, which has claimed many lives, left people missing and caused widespread destruction," a statement issued by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

In Nepal, the United Nations is supporting the government-led response, including assessing the scale of the disaster and delivering urgent assistance. UN teams and humanitarian partners are mobilising supplies and personnel to support communities affected by the floods, the statement said.

The UN chief commended the emergency responders working to save lives and reiterated the world body's readiness to provide further support.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured. He expressed his solidarity with all those affected.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said extensive damage had been reported across Nepal's Rasuwa district and downstream areas of Nuwakot district.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher described the flash floods in Nepal as "horrifying".

"Emergency teams mobilised, more on standby as we assess. Close contact with authorities and regional partners. I've allocated initial USD 2 million from UN Global Emergency Fund CERF to save lives with emergency medical care, shelter, water," he said.

OCHA said the Nepali government was leading the response, with the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police deployed and helicopters conducting search and rescue operations.

According to Nepali authorities, around 10,000 households need immediate relief. Settlements, markets, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure have been swept away or damaged, while roads have been cut off and electricity disrupted, the UN agency said.

Evacuation orders are in place along the Trishuli River corridor, covering parts of the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts, as floodwaters move downstream.

Parts of the affected districts have been declared disaster crisis zones for three months.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners, under the leadership of the Resident Coordinator Lila Pieters Yahia, are coordinating relief efforts in support of the government-led response.

Two World Health Organisation (WHO) staff are already on site with medical kits sufficient for 10,000 people for three months, besides tents and logistics support.

OCHA said humanitarian partners were also mobilising. Save the Children has started deploying staff to Nuwakot district, while the Nepal Red Cross has dispatched 200 emergency shelter packages. The UN Development Programme is mobilising data-management support and UN Volunteers.

The humanitarian community remains on standby to provide additional support as needs become clearer, it said.

The UN is also supporting efforts to rapidly assess the scale of the disaster. The Resident Coordinator and OCHA's Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific are helping secure satellite imagery and analysis of the areas affected by the floods. (PTI)