UN chief to stress multipolarity,  UNSC reforms at BRICS Summit in India

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 10: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will underscore the importance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities when he addresses the BRICS Summit in India later this week.

Guterres will travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, to be held on September 12â€“13 in New Delhi.

He has been invited to address the Open Session on September 13 on the theme, 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth'.

"In his remarks, the Secretary-General is expected to note that today's economic, demographic, and geopolitical realities are not those of 1945, and that countries represented at the summit speak for that changing reality," the UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the daily press briefing here on Wednesday.

Guterres is also expected to "underscore that multipolarity can help bring balance to global systems and institutions", but this would require reforms to multilateral institutions, including the Bretton Woods system and the Security Council, to reflect today's realities, he said.

The call for Security Council reform has been a longstanding demand of India and several other countries, which argue that the composition of the 15-member body does not adequately reflect the geopolitical and economic realities of the 21st century.

India has been seeking a permanent seat on the Council as part of its campaign for comprehensive reform of the UN's top decision-making body.

Guterres is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold bilateral meetings with other officials attending the summit, Dujarric said.

India is the BRICS Chair for 2026. It is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held the chairship in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The country assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1, coinciding with the grouping completing 20 years since its establishment.

The 18th BRICS Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.

The meeting is expected to deliberate extensively on a number of pressing global challenges, including the economic consequences of the West Asia crisis.

The theme of India's BRICS chairship is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

Guterres, whose second five-year term as UN chief ends in December 2026, last visited India in February to attend the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The summit was the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South and focused on the principles of "People, Planet, and Progress". (PTI)