ULIP Tax Rules in 2026: When Are Maturity Proceeds Tax-Free?

A ULIP can provide market-linked investment along with life cover, but the tax treatment at maturity is not the same for every policy.

Whether the maturity proceeds are tax-free depends mainly on when the policy was issued, how much premium was paid and whether the policy satisfies the conditions under Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act.

For policies issued on or after 1 February 2021, the ₹2.5 lakh annual premium threshold becomes especially important.

Advertisement

That makes the tax question less about simply asking whether a ULIP is tax-free and more about checking whether the specific policy qualifies for the exemption.

When Are ULIP Maturity Proceeds Tax-Free?

Maturity proceeds can qualify for exemption under Section 10(10D) when the applicable conditions are met.

For ULIPs issued on or after 1 April 2012, the annual premium should generally not exceed 10% of the actual capital sum assured. For specified persons covered under Sections 80U or 80DDB, the corresponding limit can be 15% for policies issued on or after 1 April 2013.

For ULIPs issued on or after 1 February 2021, another condition applies.

The annual premium payable during the policy term should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh if the maturity proceeds are to qualify for exemption under the high-premium ULIP rule.

Both the premium-to-sum-assured condition and the applicable ₹2.5 lakh threshold need to be considered.

What Does the ₹2.5 Lakh Rule Mean?

Suppose a ULIP was issued in 2026 and the annual premium is ₹2 lakh.

If the other conditions under Section 10(10D) are also met, the maturity proceeds can qualify for tax exemption.

Now suppose the annual premium is ₹3 lakh.

Because the policy was issued after 1 February 2021 and the premium exceeds ₹2.5 lakh in a year, the maturity proceeds would not qualify for exemption under that rule.

The ₹2.5 lakh limit applies to the premium payable in any previous year during the policy term, not simply the average premium across the policy.

What If You Have More Than One ULIP?

This is where the rule becomes more important.

For multiple ULIPs issued on or after 1 February 2021, the premiums are looked at together for the ₹2.5 lakh threshold.

Suppose you have:

ULIP 1: ₹1.5 lakh annual premium

₹1.5 lakh annual premium ULIP 2: ₹1 lakh annual premium

The combined annual premium is ₹2.5 lakh.

Subject to the other applicable conditions, the policies can still fall within the threshold.

If another qualifying ULIP takes the aggregate premium above ₹2.5 lakh, exemption is available only for the policy or policies selected within the permitted aggregate limit.

So, buying several policies does not create a separate ₹2.5 lakh exemption for each one.

Does the Rule Apply to Older ULIPs Too?

The ₹2.5 lakh high-premium rule applies to ULIPs issued on or after 1 February 2021.

Policies issued before that date are not covered by this particular threshold. Their tax treatment still depends on the other conditions under Section 10(10D), including the relationship between premium and sum assured.

This is why the policy issue date matters when checking tax treatment.

Two policies with the same premium and maturity value can be taxed differently if they were issued under different sets of rules.

What Happens If the Maturity Proceeds Are Not Exempt?

If the conditions under Section 10(10D) are not satisfied, the maturity proceeds do not simply become fully taxable as ordinary income.

For ULIPs, the taxable amount is treated under the capital gains framework. The tax treatment depends on the nature of the ULIP and the applicable capital gains provisions.

High-premium equity-oriented ULIPs can fall under the equity capital gains provisions, while other ULIPs may be taxed under the general capital gains rules.

The important point is that the tax usually applies to the gain, not automatically to the full maturity amount.

Are Death Benefits Tax-Free?

Yes, the high-premium ₹2.5 lakh restriction does not apply to amounts received on the death of the insured person.

Section 10(10D) specifically provides an exception for death benefits, which remain exempt even where the premium exceeds the threshold.

This is an important distinction between maturity proceeds and death benefits.

The policy can therefore fail the maturity exemption conditions while the death benefit can still remain tax-free.

Does the Five-Year Lock-In Make the Maturity Amount Tax-Free?

No.

The five-year lock-in and tax exemption are two different rules.

ULIPs have a mandatory five-year lock-in, but completing that period does not automatically make the maturity proceeds tax-free.

The policy still needs to satisfy the applicable Section 10(10D) conditions.

This is especially important for newer high-premium policies, where the ₹2.5 lakh threshold can affect the tax outcome even after the lock-in has ended.

What About Products With Different Fund and Portfolio Options?

The tax rule does not change simply because a product offers several fund choices or portfolio-management options.

For example, Promise4Growth Plus is structured as a unit-linked savings life insurance plan with multiple fund and portfolio options. Its tax treatment still depends on whether the policy satisfies the applicable conditions under Section 10(10D).

Features such as fund choice, switching or loyalty additions can affect how the policy works, but they do not replace the tax eligibility rules.

This is why tax treatment should be checked separately from product features.

Does Section 80C Still Matter?

Premiums paid towards eligible life insurance policies can qualify for deduction under Section 80C under the old tax regime, subject to the overall deduction limit and applicable premium-to-sum-assured conditions.

Under the new tax regime, the regular Section 80C deduction is generally not available.

The deduction available when paying the premium and the tax treatment at maturity are two separate questions.

A policy can qualify for a deduction under Section 80C and still need to satisfy the Section 10(10D) conditions for maturity proceeds to be exempt.

So, do not assume one automatically guarantees the other.

What Should You Check Before Maturity?

Before assuming the maturity amount will be tax-free, review:

Policy Issue Date

Annual Premium

Premium as a Percentage of Sum Assured

Whether You Hold Multiple ULIPs

Aggregate Premium Across Relevant Policies

Whether the Payment Is a Maturity Benefit or Death Benefit

These details usually tell you whether the exemption conditions are likely to apply.

If the policy does not qualify, it also helps to understand how the gain will be calculated before the maturity amount is received.

Tax-Free Depends on the Policy, Not Just the Product Type

ULIPs can still provide tax-free maturity proceeds in 2026, but the exemption is conditional.

For policies issued on or after 1 February 2021, the ₹2.5 lakh annual premium rule is one of the most important tests. If multiple ULIPs are held, the aggregate premium also matters.

The premium-to-sum-assured condition remains relevant too.

Death benefits continue to receive different treatment, while non-exempt maturity proceeds can be taxed as capital gains.

So, the useful question is not simply, “Are ULIPs tax-free?”

It is, “Does this particular policy meet the exemption conditions?”