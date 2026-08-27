LONDON, Aug 26: A historic portrait of Dadabhai Naoroji, the nationalist leader who became the first-ever Indian MP in the British Parliament, is set to be unveiled as the newest addition to the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The portrait by artist Sorab M Pithawalla had taken pride of place for over 70 years at the India Club on the Strand before the restaurant lost a campaign to extend its lease three years ago.

Manager Yadgar Marker decided to approach the iconic London gallery housing the world's greatest collection of portraits to find a new home for the treasured work, which will be open to the public from next Wednesday.

Advertisement

"The National Portrait Gallery were extremely happy to have been approached, as until now they have had a very small sketch of Dadabhai," shared Marker.

"An extensive restoration had been carried out through the Painting Pairs Programme at Courtauld Institute of Art, in which extensive enquiries had also been made of the life of the sitter.

"We are more than delighted that the portrait has found a new home where Dadabhai Naoroji's achievements will be noticed and much admired," he said.

The Marker family, of Parsi heritage like Dadabhai, have loaned the portrait to the National Portrait Gallery for an initial three-year period, which is expected to be renewed. It will go on display in Room 23, the Empire and Resistance Gallery, which houses portraits that tell a story about the British Empire and resistance to it.

"We are delighted to be showing this portrait of Dadabhai Naoroji, who was such a remarkable figure in British political life in the Victorian and Edwardian eras," said Sarah Moulden, the National Portrait Gallery's Senior Curator of 19th-Century Collections.

"As one of the first Asian MPs in Britain and a leading critic of colonial rule in India, he helped shape debates about empire and self-government," she said. According to the gallery's research, the portrait was painted by Pithawalla after Naoroji's death, probably from photographs.

"It was sent from what was then Bombay to London to hang in the India Club, which once stood just a short walk from the National Portrait Gallery. It's wonderful to bring Naoroji back into view through this portrait, and to share the story of a man whose life reflects the close connections between Britain and the wider world," added Moulden.

Known as the "grand old man of India", Naoroji was born in September 1825 to a Parsi family in Mumbai and first travelled to England in 1855 for business reasons before going on to become an influential figure in its political landscape.

It was in 1886 that Naoroji stood for Parliament in the general election as a Liberal candidate for Holborn in London – a Conservative Party stronghold. After then British prime minister Lord Salisbury referred to his defeat at the time as evidence that the time had not come when "a British constituency would elect a black man", Naoroji soldiered on and was elected to the north London constituency of Finsbury Central in July 1892 by a narrow margin of just five votes.

The freedom fighter eventually returned to India in 1907 and died in Mumbai in June 1917.

Last year, Dadabhai Naoroji's 200th birth anniversary was commemorated at the House of Lords in London, accompanied by an exhibition encapsulating major milestones in his life and career. Lord Karan Bilimoria, a fellow Parsi parliamentarian, hosted a reception in honour of the life and legacy of the polymath who straddled multiple roles of a Zoroastrian priest, businessman, academic and politician.

The south London home which was home to Dadabhai for around eight years at the end of the 19th century has been honoured with a commemorative Blue Plaque. He moved to Washington House, 72 Anerley Park, Penge, Bromley, at a time when his thoughts were turning increasingly towards full independence for India in 1897. The plaque added to the red-brick home in 2022 reads: "Dadabhai Naoroji 1825-1917 Indian Nationalist and MP lived here". (PTI)