KYIV, Nov 23: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was behind an attack that sank a Russian warship off Libya.

Zelenskyy said Monday in a post on X that Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically made naval drones in the operation, which sank a Russian corvette.

The Ukrainian leader described the ship as one of Russia's newest vessels commissioned in 2023 during the invasion.

"We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons," he said. (AP)