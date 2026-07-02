UKPNP warns of "catastrophic human rights crisis" in PoK, demands urgent UN action

ISLAMABAD, July 1: The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Wednesday expressed concern over "catastrophic human rights crisis" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), urging urgent international intervention over alleged abuses by Pakistani authorities.

Khan said the party, along with the Swiss Kashmir Human Rights Commission (SKHRC), submitted an urgent appeal to UN Secretary-General Ant nio Guterres and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on June 26, 2026, exposing a brutal, state-sponsored crackdown on peaceful citizens.

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) and the Swiss Kashmir Human Rights Commission (SKHRC) have called for an immediate independent UN Fact-Finding Mission to investigate these extrajudicial killings and lift the illegal blockade.

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In a post on social media platform X, the UKPNP's spokesperson, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, said that Pakistani paramilitary forces have deployed advanced tactical drones and live ammunition against unarmed crowds, resulting in over 24 civilian deaths and leaving hundreds with severe, life-altering injuries.

He further said that authorities had imposed a complete blackout of mobile networks and internet services, while regional borders were sealed, disrupting supplies of food, wheat flour, and medical aid.

According to Khan, paramilitary forces had also occupied hospitals in the region, forcing injured civilians to avoid seeking treatment due to fear of arrest.

The UKPNP and SKHRC have called for an independent UN fact-finding mission to investigate what they termed "extrajudicial killings" and demanded the lifting of the "illegal blockade" in PoK, warning that the international community could not remain silent.

The party said the communication blackout and blockade imposed since June 5 had severely restricted access to food, medicine, infant formula, and other essentials, placing millions at risk.

"The vulnerable are denied care: injured individuals, the elderly, and those suffering from chronic health conditions are being turned away. Infants are at risk: Routine check-ups have collapsed, and babies are unable to receive critical vaccinations. Maternal care is halted: Pregnant women facing severe complications are cut off from medical attention, endangering both their lives and their unborn children," the UKPNP stated.

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), a peaceful coalition demanding basic rights like fair electricity pricing and food security, has been unlawfully banned under anti-terrorism laws.

The party also criticised the Pakistani federal government for barring opposition leaders from entering the region.

Calling for immediate international action, UKPNP urged authorities to grant access to the United Nations, international observers, human rights organisations, and global media to visit Rawalakot and other affected areas.

It also stressed that peaceful protest must not be criminalised.

"Peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right; peaceful protesters cannot be labelled as terrorists or criminals. Those responsible for deploying excessive force against peaceful demonstrators and committing crimes against humanity must be brought to justice," it noted.

(UNI)