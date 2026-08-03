UKPNP urges UN to intervene over rights violations in PoJK

LAHORE, Aug 2 (UNI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has urged the United Nations and the international community to intervene over what it described as a worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), calling for immediate action to protect civilians and ensure accountability.

In a statement issued on X, the party appealed to the UN, democratic governments and international human rights organisations to take urgent steps to address the alleged violations in the region, saying the situation demanded immediate global attention.

The UKPNP alleged that residents of PoJK were facing arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, restrictions on freedom of expression and the use of excessive force against peaceful protesters. It also raised concerns over alleged curbs on civil liberties and called for an independent international investigation into the reported abuses.

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The party urged the United Nations to deploy an independent fact-finding mission to assess the humanitarian and human rights situation on the ground. It also appealed to international bodies to press Pakistan to uphold its obligations under international human rights law and ensure protection of fundamental freedoms in the region.

The appeal comes amid heightened scrutiny of the situation in PoJK following recent protests and reports of alleged rights violations that have drawn attention from international organisations and political groups. (UNI)