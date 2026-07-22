RUDRAPRAYAG, July 22: Movement of pilgrims on the Kedarnath trek route was suspended on Wednesday after a landslide triggered by rain sent rocks and debris crashing onto the path near Gaurikund, prompting authorities to stop devotees at safe locations as restoration work got underway.

The landslide occurred near Chhodi, about one kilometre beyond Gaurikund on the Kedarnath trek route, blocking the path with rocks and debris, officials said.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said pilgrims were immediately halted at safe locations after information about the landslide was received to ensure their safety.

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He said teams from the Public Works Department (PWD) and other concerned departments reached the site and began clearing the debris to restore movement along the route.

Rajwar said the situation is being monitored continuously, with teams from the District Disaster Management Authority and the police carrying out relief and safety operations on high alert.

He added that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been kept on alert so they can be deployed immediately if required.

Appealing to pilgrims to remain patient and follow the administration's directions, the official said movement on the trek route would resume only after it is declared completely safe. (PTI)