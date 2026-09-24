Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, Sept 23: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the Patanjali Ayurveda Gurukulam established by Patanjali Yogpeeth at Aurangabad, a remote village in Haridwar.

Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University Prof. Srinivas Varkhedi attended the programme as the distinguished guest, while Uttarakhand Ayush Minister Madan Kaushik was the guest of honour.

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Yoga guru Swami Ramdev was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Haridwar and Uttarakhand as a whole are known as the land of yoga, Ayurveda and spirituality."

He said, "The launch of the Ayurveda Gurukulam marked an important step towards preserving and promoting the traditional knowledge system."

"Students at the Gurukulam would receive modern education along with training in ancient ethical and cultural values," he said and expressed confidence that the institution would prepare students to face contemporary challenges and enable them to contribute to society in India and across the world.

Swami Ramdev said, "The Gurukulam would begin academic activities with 60 students this year and the intake would be increased to 120 students from next year. The long-term target is to provide education to around 1,000 students,"

"Students studying Sanskrit after Class 10 would have the opportunity to pursue Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) education through the institution. The inauguration as the beginning of a new chapter in Ayurveda education and said he expected growing global interest in the traditional Indian system of medicine," he added.

During the programme, Ramdev presented Dhami with a pack of cow ghee produced by Patanjali.

He said the gift was intended to allow the Chief Minister to get the product tested and demonstrate its quality amid questions occasionally raised about the purity of Patanjali's cow ghee.

Ayush Minister Madan Kaushik said, "The Uttarakhand Government was working to promote yoga and Ayurveda in the State. Patanjali's wellness centres in Uttarakhand were attracting a significant number of people seeking Ayurvedic treatment."

Kaushik suggested that wellness centres could be established near hotels and dharamshalas across the State with the support of Patanjali. Such facilities, he said, could generate employment for thousands of people while also giving a boost to tourism in Uttarakhand.