DEHRADUN, Oct 22: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced BJP's poll plan, under which the party will start 'Loktrantra Bachao Arajakta Hatao' yatra in November, covering all 70 assembly constituencies of the state.

The Chief Minister announced this while addressing the media at the party headquarters here in Dehradun on the same day when the opposition Congress started its Uttarakhand Nyay Yatra.

Dhami outlined that, as part of the campaign, a large-scale foot march will be held in Srinagar on October 31.

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A massive foot march is scheduled for November 2 in Dehradun, with an expected participation of over 10,000 people, followed by another in Rudrapur on November 3, and similar marches will subsequently be organised across all 13 districts of the state.

Targeting Congress, the Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi is not respecting the "gravity of the post of leader of opposition" by continuously targeting the democratic structure of the country.

"As Congress is losing, they are making false claims; if democracy needs to be saved, then it is not just for one party (Congress)... they are alleging that they are losing because of discrepancies by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who has just recently joined after 2024; but Congress has been losing elections in several states for decades," the chief minister said.

Dhami added that in many states Congress has been "ousted" by the public and the party is putting "the blame for their failures on the democratic system of the country".

Speaking about the new generation, he said, "I have always referred to them (Gen Z) as the IG, the 'Indian Generation'. This generation is highly aware, and I feel that both my Uttarakhand and our country are in safe hands. They are also very knowledgeable."

He added that in the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi in July, there was an incident in Delhi where "some young people came forward in anger during a protest".

"The children at the front were presented as masks for those behind them. The way all boundaries of propriety were crossed was deeply concerning. Inappropriate and uncultured language was used, and things that do not align with our civilisation, culture, or Indian way of life were seen there," the chief minister added.

He further claimed that members of the administration were beaten and assaulted, "people resorted to violence, and the kind of language that was used". (PTI)