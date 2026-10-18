UK Prime Minister’s Office invites Shireen Kalra

Excelsior Correspondent

LONDON, Oct 17: Shireen Kalra of Jammu was today invited to attend a high-level briefing organised by the UK Prime Minister's Office, featuring the Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Kanishka Narayan.

The briefing, themed 'The UK Leading in AI', will focus on the country's strategic priorities and ambitions in artificial intelligence.

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Kalra will contribute insights on how AI is reshaping employment opportunities for young people.

She currently serves as Partnerships Manager at Youth Futures Foundation, the UK's national What Works Centre for Youth Employment.

An Oxford University graduate, Kalra has built a strong record in youth leadership and development.

She previously led research and policy projects at the University of Oxford's Global Leadership Programme and supported more than 4,000 young leaders across 20 countries through the United Nations Millennium Fellowship.

Kalra has represented young voices at the United Nations General Assembly, the UN High-Level Political Forum and the World Bank Group Youth Summit, and recently spoke at the UK Parliament on inclusive early career recruitment practices.

Earlier this year, she was selected to join the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community, where her work focuses on the intersection of artificial intelligence, the future of work for young people.