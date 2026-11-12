UK parliamentarians appeal to Foreign Secretary for Sheikh Hasina death penalty safeguards

LONDON, Nov 11: Six UK parliamentarians have written to British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to appeal for a coordinated diplomatic push to secure safeguards against a death penalty for former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina if she returns to Dhaka.

The signatories of the letter to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) last month include Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman and fellow House of Commons colleagues Jim Shannon of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Seamus Logan of the Scottish National Party (SNP).

They are joined by three members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs), Martyn Day, Paul McLennan and Alan Brown, and a former member of the European Parliament (MEP) Dr Charles Tannock in their appeal.

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The cross-party politicians call for "an unequivocal written undertaking from the competent authorities that Sheikh Hasina will not be executed, supported by the legal measures necessary to give it effect".

"Our central concern is that criminal justice is being used to pursue political conflict," they state.

"Serious allegations against Sheikh Hasina require independent investigation and fair adjudication. They must not become a vehicle for retaliation or the exclusion of political opponents," they note.

In their appeal to the Foreign Secretary, the lawmakers urge the UK to lead efforts on four priorities – protections against execution and other serious harm; independent scrutiny and effective legal remedies; international monitoring; and support for mediation and political reconciliation.

The letter came as a London-based legal chamber is said to have approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a new passport and national identity card for Hasina, who has expressed her intention to return to the country in December and face legal proceedings.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her Awami League government.

She was sentenced to death in absentia in a "crimes against humanity" case over the crackdown on protesters. She has denied wrongdoing and questioned the legitimacy of the proceedings.

In their letter dated October 27, the British parliamentarians highlight that the former PM's conviction and death sentence in absentia were raised as concerns by Human Rights Watch, including her lack of representation by counsel of her choosing and her ability to participate effectively in her defence.

On legal remedies, they urge an effective opportunity to challenge the conviction and sentence, with meaningful participation by lawyers of her choice, and criticise restrictions associated with some articles of Bangladesh's Constitution.

The lawmakers also stress that the situation in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for the United Kingdom, given the country's membership of the Commonwealth. (PTI)