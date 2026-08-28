UK offers funds, emergency responders to Nepal after flash floods

LONDON,Â AugÂ 28: The UK has offeredÂ 5 million pounds and emergency responders to Nepal after flash floods in the country claimed hundreds of lives and left over a thousand missing, including around 33 British nationals.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Thursday described the scenes emerging from the region as "devastating" and urged British nationals caught up in the crisis to follow guidance from the local authorities.

He said immediate action already taken by the UK includes deploying consular support staff to the impacted area to facilitate round-the-clock support for British nationals.

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"It's a devastating picture that is emerging from what has happened in Nepal," Burnham told reporters during a visit to South Wales.

"An offer has been made of emergency responders to head to the region, but that's obviously a matter for the Nepalese government.Â ButÂ alsoÂ we'veÂ offeredÂ 5 million pounds to help with that response effort.

"Obviously, there are a number of British nationals who currently are thought to be missing and we'll be providing all the support we can to their families in what is a very distressing and devastating situation," he said.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla said they were "heartbroken" to hear of the devastating flooding and expressed their "profound sympathy" with all those who have lost their loved ones and those awaiting anxiously for news of friends and relations.

"Many in the United Kingdom have strong, deep and personal ties to this part of the world," the royals said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out also to the families of all the police and Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives while carrying out their courageous duty in the service of others and we give our deepest thanks to those who have responded so selflessly in undertaking rescue efforts.

"Our special thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected and, as always, the United Kingdom stands ready to help support those in need," they stated.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, also expressed their heartbreak at the "shocking" scale of the devastation.

"We are thinking of everyone caught up in this terrible disaster. Our thoughts are especially with the families facing an unbearable wait for news and with the communities confronting such immense loss.

"We are incredibly grateful to all those working in such dangerous conditions to rescue people and support those affected," they stated.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it is looking to provide humanitarian support following a request by the Nepali government for food, shelter and health services.

However, it indicated that comprehensive humanitarian assessments are likely to take some time due to the scale of the damage.

"I spoke to the Nepali Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal this morning [Thursday] and expressed Britain's solidarity and deepest condolences for the disaster that has occurred," said Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

"I thanked him for the efforts of the Nepali government in support of British nationals in the area. I also offered financial, search and rescue and other help to aid the disaster response. Above all, I told him we will do everything we can to help Nepal in its hour of need," he said.

The Foreign Office said it is engaging with development partners, donors and international allies on a coordinated response activity in the region following the natural disaster, which caused massive landslides on Wednesday.

Global funds, to which the UK contributes, are said to be already disbursing funds to support the humanitarian response, such as the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund.

Flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border caused rivers to burst their banks and covered populated areas in thick mud, burying houses and creating difficult conditions for rescuers.

The Nepal Centre for Disaster Management has described the scene as being like a "tsunami from the sky" and that villages have been "completely wiped out". (PTI)