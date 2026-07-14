UK ex-minister murder probe taken over by counter-terrorism police

LONDON, Jul 13 : Britain's counter-terrorism police on Monday took charge of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a former Tory minister and outspoken far-right politician who was found dead in her home in south-west England.

Ann Widdecombe, 78, was attacked in the small village of Haytor Vale at Dartmoor in Devon last week. Prime Minister Keir Starmer led condemnations over the "really shocking news" that shook the political establishment across party lines.

A 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, has now been re-arrested on terrorism-related charges, Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood took to social media to reveal that "new information and evidence" had emerged in the case, which led the CTPSE to take charge of the investigation.

"The police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack," said Mahmood, who will make a statement in Parliament with further details.

CTPSE said, "new information and evidence have come to light during what has been a dynamic and complex investigation" and as a result, it is now leading the investigation.

"The man in custody has since been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism," said the CTPSE.

Widdecombe, a former Conservative Party member of Parliament who later joined the anti-immigration Reform UK party, was found dead in her home last Thursday.

Following initial investigations, the Devon and Cornwall Police said they believe she was attacked a day before her body was discovered with "serious injuries".

Over the weekend, the force had stressed that there was "nothing to suggest" the murder was "politically motivated".

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said his officers remained "open-minded" about a potential motive and that there was not thought to be any "threat to the wider public".

"We are aware of online and public speculation, particularly with regard to motive. Again, I urge people not to share or engage with that speculation. It's unhelpful," he said at the time.

An outspoken Brexiteer, Widdecombe joined the Brexit Party to campaign for Britain's exit from the European Union (EU). After serving as an MP for several years and stepping back from frontline politics, she turned into a prominent reality TV star.

In 2023, she returned to join the Nigel Farage-led Reform UK and served as the far-right party's immigration and justice spokesperson for a period.

Farage, who visited Dartmoor to pay respects to his party colleague over the weekend, described her as a "remarkable individual" and "the fiercest defender of free speech".

Opposition Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the party's former MP was a "very fun and feisty woman" and was "stunned" as the news of her murder emerged. (PTI)