MOSCOW, Nov 17: The United Kingdom and the European union intend to agree to amend the Brexit deal at the upcoming summit, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.

The UK-EU summit will take place in Brussels on November 20. At the last UK-EU summit in May 2025, the parties signed an agreement to reset relations after Brexit.

"This is not about rerunning the arguments of 2016. As I said at the by-election, the world has changed so much since then. It is about making practical changes to the Brexit arrangements. And let's be clear: Britain is not in a position to turn its back on a potential deal that could add up to 0.4% to GDP. That is what is at stake at Friday's UK-EU summit in Brussels," Burnham said on Monday at the annual banquet hosted by the Lord Mayor of the City of London.

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At the same time, any new deal must comply with London's red lines, which exclude re-entry into the EU, the single market, and the customs union, as well as the restoration of free movement, he added.

"(The deal) has to improve the Brexit deal to bring it closer to what people thought they were getting in 2016," Burnham said.

According to Burnham, a bill to amend the deal following the summit will be introduced to the parliament next week. Also after the summit, London and Brussels will begin to discuss the further development of long-term relations. (UNI)