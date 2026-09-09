UK Data Centre Planning and Capacity: What the Evidence Actually Shows in 2026

Most coverage of the UK data centre boom treats planning approvals, connection queues and delivered capacity as if they were interchangeable signals of growth. Authority Inc, a live industry forecasting platform, keeps these separate on purpose, publishing distinct London and UK-wide views built from public regulatory and planning evidence rather than announcements or estimates. Together, its London Data Centre Planning Momentum Index and its UK Data Centre Outlook give a more precise picture of where activity is actually happening, and where the evidence simply doesn't exist yet.

London Planning Activity Is Elevated, But Cooling From Its Peak

Authority Inc's London index measures planning momentum as a rolling count of milestones. Each qualifying project contributes its first filing and first approval as positive events, and its first refusal or withdrawal as a negative one, over a trailing 12-month window. That count is rebased against the fixed 2021 to 2024 average, set at 100.

The latest reading, for the 12 months to June 2026, sits at 119.5, about 20% above the historical norm. That's a sharp fall from an early-2026 peak of roughly 259, reached as a large wave of 2025 filings pushed activity well above trend. By June 2026, that same wave had begun rolling out of the 12-month window faster than new filings and approvals arrived to replace it, pulling the score back down. This is a mechanical effect of a rolling index, not necessarily proof that underlying demand has weakened.

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Approvals Are Not the Same as Delivered Capacity

Authority Inc's pipeline data makes the gap between planning progress and real delivery hard to miss. Of 50 monitored London projects, joined from 566 matching public planning records, 26 are approved and 10 show a completed build in planning documentation. Yet only 1 has independently verified construction activity, and none has verified operational status.

That distinction matters because "build complete" in a planning record only confirms that construction work was recorded as finished by the local authority, not that a site has power, has been commissioned, or is actually operating. A project can clear every planning hurdle and still be a long way from switching on.

Power Is the Constraint, Not Planning

The evidence points squarely at electricity access as the real bottleneck. City Hall reports around 760 MW of current peak data centre demand in London against a connection queue of more than 8 GW, over ten times current demand. National Grid's newly launched North West London Upgrade, which includes a new substation, 60 km of new cable and more than 200 km of upgraded overhead line, is explicitly designed to unlock new connections, including five data centres, underlining how binding this constraint has been.

Ofgem has separately proposed tougher tests for new grid connection requests, aimed at clearing speculative demand out of the queue after contracted-demand offers rose sharply on the back of data centre applications. If adopted, that reform could make the surviving pipeline far more deliverable, even as it strips out weaker or purely speculative projects.

The UK Picture Is Less Complete Than London's, and Authority Inc Says So Plainly

Where the London index offers a tight, well-defined momentum measure, Authority Inc's UK Data Centre Outlook takes a more cautious approach nationally, and is explicit about what it cannot yet prove. It presents four separate facts rather than a single UK-wide score: an estimated 1.6 GW of colocation IT load across Great Britain as of autumn 2024, 65 explicit data-centre permit records issued in England between 2015 and August 2026, a 3,126 MW connection pipeline under study within National Grid Electricity Distribution's licence areas as of November 2025, and 10 selected primary-source projects across all four UK nations.

Authority Inc deliberately does not add these figures together, since they use different geographies, time periods and definitions, and combining them would manufacture a false sense of precision.

England's Environmental Permit Activity Jumped Sharply in 2025

One of the more striking signals in the UK outlook is regulatory rather than planning-based. Authority Inc identified 17 Environment Agency permission records in England that explicitly name a data centre in the operator or site address for the 12 months to July 2026, compared with just 4 in the equivalent period a year earlier.

Authority Inc is careful not to overclaim here: a rise in permit records may partly reflect regulatory timing rather than a genuine quadrupling of delivery, since these permits measure environmental regulation, not construction or connected capacity. It's a useful early signal precisely because it sits upstream of construction, but it isn't proof that four times as many facilities are being built.

One Verified Project Per Nation, Not a Complete Picture

Rather than claim comprehensive UK coverage, Authority Inc highlights one officially documented project per nation to show what real evidence-based monitoring looks like. In England, the Cambois data centre campus in Northumberland has reserved matters covering its first two buildings, with capacity and operation still unverified. In Scotland, the Wester Hermiston campus near Edinburgh has been directed to undergo an environmental impact assessment, an early milestone rather than an approval. In Wales, council documents for the Vantage Bridgend campus, on the former Ford Engine Plant site, describe a first building, a wider campus and a staged power route. In Northern Ireland, a regulator record confirms the underlying permission for the Atlantic Hub data centre in Derry while still requiring further construction-environment detail.

Authority Inc is explicit that these five examples, including the underlying London projects, prove that substantial schemes can be tracked from primary sources. They are not presented as a ranked or complete national pipeline, and the four nations are deliberately left unranked against each other, since their public data sources cover different things over different periods.

Why Authority Inc Hasn't Published a UK Delivery Forecast

Perhaps the most notable thing about the UK outlook is what it declines to say. Authority Inc states outright that a commercially useful forecast of operational UK megawatts by 2030 is not yet scientifically supportable, because no complete historical population currently links announced capacity to verified operation, cancellation or unresolved status. Its stated publication rule is that no probability or expected-MW figure will be released until an untouched historical test outperforms a locked comparator and passes uncertainty checks.

That kind of restraint is unusual in a market full of confident headline forecasts, and it's a useful signal in itself: where hard, complete evidence doesn't yet exist, Authority Inc says so rather than filling the gap with an estimate.

What This Means for Anyone Assessing UK Data Centre Risk

Put together, London and UK data both point to the same practical conclusion. Planning activity, whether measured as momentum in London or permit growth in England, is a leading indicator worth watching, but it consistently overstates how close projects are to actual delivery. The more decisive questions are whether a specific project has a credible, evidenced route to grid power, how it fares under incoming connection reforms, and whether independent verification exists for construction and operational status, not just for planning consent.

Anyone relying on approval counts or permit growth alone to size the UK data centre opportunity is likely to overestimate near-term delivered capacity. Authority Inc's own restraint on a UK-wide forecast is itself a data point worth taking seriously.

Frequently Asked Questions

How strong is UK data centre planning activity right now?

London's Planning Momentum Index, tracked by Authority Inc, stands at 119.5 for the trailing 12 months to June 2026, about 20% above its historical baseline. Nationally, Authority Inc has not published a single UK-wide activity score, instead reporting four separate regulatory and capacity signals.

Does planning approval mean a data centre will be built and operational?

No. Authority Inc's London pipeline shows 26 approved projects out of 50 monitored, but only 1 with verified construction and none with verified operational status. Power connection, construction and commissioning are tracked separately because approval does not guarantee any of them.

Why hasn't Authority Inc published a full UK data centre forecast?

Authority Inc states that a complete historical population linking announced capacity to verified operational outcomes does not yet exist, so a commercially useful 2030 forecast is not currently supportable under its own publication standards.

What is actually limiting UK data centre delivery?

Grid capacity is the clearest constraint. London alone has a connection queue exceeding 8 GW against roughly 760 MW of current peak demand, and new infrastructure investment such as National Grid's North West London Upgrade is being built specifically to relieve that pressure.