UK condemns the ‘unconstitutional’ military takeover in Gabon

Libreville, Aug 31: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the United Kingdom condemned Wednesday the “unconstitutional” military takeover of power in Gabon and called on rebels to restore the constitutional government.

“The UK condemns the unconstitutional military takeover of power in Gabon and calls for the restoration of constitutional government. We acknowledge concerns raised regarding the recent electoral process, including restrictions on media freedom, and urge all parties and citizens to commit to and follow legal and constitutional processes to resolve any electoral disputes,” the office said in a statement on the website.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba was reelected as the country’s head for a third term after securing 64.2% of the vote. The Gabonese military then delivered a televised address, declaring the election results canceled and all institutions dissolved.

The President has since been placed under house arrest, while his son has been detained, according to media reports.

France Medias Monde said Sunday that the government of Gabon had taken French broadcasters RFI and France 24 off air. French media reported on Saturday that Gabon would be put into a nightly curfew from Sunday following the general election. An internet blackout has been reportedly in place since Saturday.

The rebels ordered Wednesday that the broadcasting of international media in the country, including French broadcasters, be resumed.

(UNI)