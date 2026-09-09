UK air traffic control glitch prompts nearly 300 flight cancellations, monitor says

LONDON, Sep 8 : Nearly 300 flights were cancelled Tuesday because of a technical issue in the UK air traffic control system, the flight monitoring website Flightradar24 reported.

Britain's National Air Traffic Services said earlier Tuesday afternoon that engineers were urgently working on the issue, which was affecting departing flights. It said recovery would take some time.

Flightradar24 reported that the problem affected multiple airlines, including British Airways and Easyjet. (AP)