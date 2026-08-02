Ujh Multipurpose Project Revived After 100 Years, Phased Implementation Planned: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Aug 2: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh reviewed the status and phased implementation roadmap of the Ujh Multipurpose Project (UPP) in Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir, which has been revived after 100 years.

The Minister held a detailed meeting with the officials of WAPCOS Ltd and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, which has been entrusted with the implementation of the project.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the need for expeditious implementation so that the benefits of this strategically important project reach the people at the earliest. He advised WAPCOS to explore innovative solutions and implementation strategies while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and efficiency.

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The Minister was informed that the project is being taken up in a phased manner. Work will commence while acquisition of the remaining land is pursued simultaneously, without waiting for completion of the entire land acquisition process. The implementing agency is also working out the project site and related requirements.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, long-pending national projects are being taken forward with renewed urgency. He noted that the Ujh Multipurpose Project, conceived nearly a century ago, had remained in limbo for decades, while the Shahpurkandi project had remained pending for about four decades. The delay in implementation of these projects, he said, resulted in the waters of the Ravi River and its tributaries continuing to flow into Pakistan.

The Minister said that even when the Indus Waters Treaty was in force, Ravi, Satluj and Beas were India’s three rivers under the Treaty, with Ravi being the major river among them. He noted that the Treaty is now in abeyance.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the revival of the Shahpurkandi project in 2019, which is now almost complete, and the revival of the Ujh Multipurpose Project in 2026 reflect the Government’s resolve under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to realise long-delayed projects, optimise the use of India’s water resources and deliver tangible benefits to the people.

The Ujh Multipurpose Project, located on the Ujh River, a main tributary of the Ravi River, is designed to generate around 186 MW to 212 MW of electricity. It is expected to provide irrigation to nearly 90,000 hectares of agricultural land in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu & Kashmir and Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab. The project will also supply drinking water to Kathua district and provide industrial water availability.

The project is expected to strengthen agricultural productivity, improve water security, create new opportunities for economic development and contribute to the overall socio-economic progress of the Union Territory. It also has an important security and border-management dimension and is backed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to restrict unregulated water flows and plug vulnerable cross-border infiltration routes along the riverbed.

Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the implementation milestones in detail and stressed the need for close coordination among all stakeholders and effective monitoring for timely execution. He assured WAPCOS of the Government’s full support and cooperation for the successful implementation and timely completion of the prestigious project.