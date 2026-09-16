UGRO Capital raises Rs 380 cr  from Dutch development bank FMO

NEW DELHI, Sept 16: UGRO Capital, an MSME-focused lending platform, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 380 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), subscribed by Dutch entrepreneurial development bank Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO).

The proceeds will be used to finance women-owned and women-led SMEs, youth-owned and youth-led SMEs, and rural SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), UGRO said in a statement.

The funds will also contribute towards financing or refinancing eligible green projects aligned with FMO's sustainability approach, it said.

The company issued 38,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable and transferable NCDs, it said.

This is FMO's third investment in UGRO Capital in less than three years. It had invested Rs 250 crore through NCDs in December 2023 and another Rs 260 crore in February 2025.

The latest NCDs have a five-year tenor, matching the long-duration secured lending undertaken by UGRO to small businesses, particularly in Tier-3 towns and beyond, it said. (PTI)