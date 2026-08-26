UGC-NET Results For 84 Subjects To Be Announced This Week: NTA

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: The results for 84 subjects of UGC-NET will be announced this week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Wednesday.

"The final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA's website, this week. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA," the agency said in a post on X.

The NTA had ordered fresh examinations for candidates who appeared for the English, Commerce and Sociology papers in June this year after an expert committee found factual, typographical, translation and language-related errors in the question papers. (Agencies)