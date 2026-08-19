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Home / State / Udyam Jagriti 5.0 held at BGSBU

Udyam Jagriti 5.0 held at BGSBU

Excelsior Correspondent RAJOURI, Aug 18: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, organized Udyam Jagriti 5.0 under Mission YUVA today with enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members across all departments. Around 600 students and faculty members participated in the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:49 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Faculty and students posing together during Udyam Jagriti 5.0 at BGSBU Rajouri.

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 18: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, organized Udyam Jagriti 5.0 under Mission YUVA today with enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members across all departments. Around 600 students and faculty members participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Jawaid Iqbal, Vice Chancellor, BGSBU, emphasized the importance of nurturing entrepreneurship and assured full cooperation and support from the University for such initiatives in the future.

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Ravi Kumar Sihag, Registrar, BGSBU, assured complete administrative support for strengthening the startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem at the University.

The programme witnessed active participation of faculty members and departmental Mission YUVA coordinators.

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