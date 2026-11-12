Udhayveer selected for Senior Sabre World Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Jammu and Kashmir's promising sabre fencer Udhayveer Singh Chandel has been selected to represent India at the Senior Sabre World Cup scheduled to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from November 12 to 15.

His selection was based on his performance in the 1st Senior Ranking Tournament held at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, under the aegis of the Fencing Association of India (FAI).

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The Jammu and Kashmir Fencing Association termed the selection a proud moment for the Union Territory and a significant achievement for the sport.

President Vijay Kumar, Secretary General Advocate Supriya Chouhan, International Referee Rashid Ahmed Chowdhary, Maninder Pal Singh, Javed Choudhary and former fencer Adarsh Slathia congratulated Udhayveer and wished him success in the international competition.

The Association said the achievement would inspire budding fencers and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting fencing talent in Jammu and Kashmir.