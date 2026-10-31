Udhampur: Unidentified Woman’s Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances
An unidentified woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dandyal area of Udhampur. According to police, locals spotted the body lying near an Eco vehicle and informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot and took...
An unidentified woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dandyal area of Udhampur. According to police, locals spotted the body lying near an Eco vehicle and informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot and took the body into custody. The body has been shifted to Associated Hospital, Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
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