Udhampur-Reasi Zonal Youth Festival begins

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 30: The University of Jammu inaugurated the 3rd Zonal Level Youth Festival ‘Display Your Talent 2026’ at its Udhampur Campus. Organised by the Department of Students Welfare, the two-day festival, being held on October 30 and 31, features competitions in 27 categories covering music, dance, literary arts, fine arts and theatre.

Shruti Awasthi, Regional Director, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, J&K, was the chief guest, while Prof. Monika Chadha, Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee, was the guest of honour. Prof. Yash Pal Sharma, Rector, Udhampur Campus, was also present.

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In the Group Song (Indian) competition, GCW Udhampur secured first position, followed by Bhartiya College of Education and Bhaskar Degree College. In Light Vocal Solo, Neha Devi and Divya Kumari of GCW Udhampur secured first and second positions, while Manvi Verma of Udhampur Campus finished third. Radhika Sharma of GDC Chenani and Tanya of Bhartiya College of Education received Certificates of Merit.

In Classical Instrumental Solo, Meenakshi Devi and Sapna Devi of GCW Udhampur secured first and second positions. Manya Verma and Sanya Sambyal of the same college claimed first and second positions in Western Vocal Solo, while GCW Udhampur also won Western Group Song.

In Cartooning, Surya Sharma and Rahul of GDC Udhampur secured first and second positions, while Mehak Sharma of Udhampur Campus finished third. In Poster Making, Smar of GDC Udhampur stood first, followed by Sugandita Pandita of Bhartiya College of Education and Manish Singh of GDC Udhampur. Nitish of Bhartiya College of Education received a Certificate of Merit.

Udhampur Campus won the Quiz competition, followed by GDC Ramnagar and GDC Chenani. In Collage, Rutvi Gupta and Harshita Mahajan of GCW Udhampur secured first and second positions. In Clay Modelling, Ruhani of Udhampur Campus stood first, followed by Priyanka Sharma of GCW Udhampur and Rahul of GDC Udhampur. In Rangoli, Sugandita Pandita of Bhartiya College of Education secured first position, followed by Lakshmi Devi of GDC Chenani and Kiran Devi of GDC Udhampur.

The judging panel comprised Dr Tejinder Singh Gill, Dr Jasmeet Kaur and Tanya Gupta for music events, while Rakesh Sharma and Rohit Verma adjudicated the Fine Arts competitions. Dr Monika Bhardwaj and Sumeet Sharma served as observers. The proceedings were conducted by Dr Jyoti Sharma. The valedictory function will be held on October 31.