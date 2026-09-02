Udhampur hosts inter-zonal sports meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 1: The Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, District Udhampur, conducted the District-Level Inter-Zonal Tournament for Under-19 boys and girls in Chess, Yoga, Badminton, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, Wrestling and Wushu, besides Football trials, at Subash Stadium.

Around 168 participants, including 51 boys and 117 girls from nine zones, took part in the competitions.

Advertisement

Dharmveer Singh, DYSSO Reasi, was the chief guest and encouraged the participants to pursue sports with discipline and dedication.

In U-19 Girls, Nitya Nandi, Mamta Devi and Tanu secured the top three positions in Chess. Ritu, Dewanshi and Sukriti Rani won in different Yoga categories. Zone Ramnagar won Badminton, while Zone Majalta clinched Kabaddi, with Zone Chenani as runner-up.

In Table Tennis, Smriti Suchandra secured first place, followed by Binakshi Devi and Minali. In Wrestling, Sourav Singh, Sharan Deep and Mohit Sharma topped their respective weight categories.

In Wushu, Gagandeep, Shahid Farooq Katoch and Akilesh Sharma secured top positions. Football trials were also conducted for U-19 girls.