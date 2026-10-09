Udhampur: Fuel-Laden Tanker Overturns on National Highway

A fuel-laden tanker enroute to Srinagar overturned late at night near Sangoor Chowk on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Udhampur after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The tanker skidded off the road and turned turtle along the roadside, causing fuel to leak from the vehicle. Soon after receiving information, the Police, Traffic Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and NH-44 personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

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