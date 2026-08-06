Udhampur District Yoga Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 5: The Yoga Association of Jammu and Kashmir today organised the Udhampur District Yoga Sports Championship 2026 at TDN Farms, Udhampur, with around 60 participants from various schools and clubs of the district competing in different age categories.

The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation from young yoga players, who showcased flexibility, balance and discipline during the competition.

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Jatinder Varmani was the chief guest, while Nitin Varmani and Gagandeep Sharma attended as guests of honour. The dignitaries felicitated the winners with medals and certificates in the presence of Mohit Sharma, Prashant Khajuria, Shubam Thakur and Kanav Gupta.

The event was conducted under the supervision of national referee and judge of the Yoga Federation of India, Aryaaveer Singh, along with Sunil Singh.

Among the winners, Raghav and Udanya Sharma secured top positions in the boys' and girls' 8-10 years categories, respectively. Kriday Sawhney and Paavani Vij emerged winners in the 10-12 years categories, while Kannav Gupta claimed the boys' 14-16 years title. In the girls' section, Prapti Sharma won the 12-14 years category, while Samriti Thakur secured first place in the 16-18 years category.