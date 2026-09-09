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Home / Sports / Udhampur District Cycling C’ship held

Udhampur District Cycling C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent UDHAMPUR, Sept 8: The Udhampur District Cycling Championship 2026 was held at Subash Sports Stadium, Udhampur, under the aegis of the Cycling Association of J&K and support of the J&K Sports Council, with over 30 cyclists participating....

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Daily Excelsior
04:17 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 8: The Udhampur District Cycling Championship 2026 was held at Subash Sports Stadium, Udhampur, under the aegis of the Cycling Association of J&K and support of the J&K Sports Council, with over 30 cyclists participating.

The Championship was inaugurated by Rajesh Sharma, District President, Udhampur Cycling Association, along with Joginder, who interacted with participants and encouraged them to pursue the sport with dedication and discipline.

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In the Under-10 category, Adlya Bharwaj won gold and Rayansh Singh silver. In Under-14, Varun Kumar secured gold, Rajash Kumar silver and Davansh Singh bronze. In the Junior category, Jawan Kumar bagged gold, Vasudev Vaishnavi silver and Abinadan bronze.

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