Udhampur district athletic meet concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 23: The District Udhampur Boys and Girls Athletic Meet 2026 concluded at Subash Stadium, Udhampur, today. Organised by the District Udhampur Athletic Association in collaboration with the J&K Amateur Sports Council, the meet witnessed participation of 273 athletes from schools and clubs across the district.

MLA Udhampur Pawan Kumar Gupta was the chief guest and distributed prizes. He appreciated the association for providing a platform to budding athletes. Association president Sunil Sharma welcomed the guests and briefed them about its activities. Amit Sharma, General Secretary, conducted the proceedings and presented the vote of thanks. Selected athletes will participate in the national-level event at Hyderabad on November 14 and 15.

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In Under-16 boys, Tanush Sharma won shot put and javelin, while Anand Singh Basi and Pratyush Kumar finished second and third in shot put. Ansh Sharma won high jump, followed by Kavya Sangwan and Sahil Thakur. Yuvraj Singh won 600m, with Kavya Sangwan and Balwinder Singh taking the next positions. Ayush Sharma finished second and Pratyush Kumar third in javelin.

In girls' shot put, Kajal won gold, followed by Shriya Rathore and Shivanya Gupta.

In open events, Uttkarsh won long jump, 1,000m and 200m; Balwinder Singh won 400m, and Harvinder Singh won 800m. Abhas, Aniket Sharma, Surjeet Puri, Vivek Sharma, Naman Verma, Pankaj Dogra, Tushar Bhagat and Ritvik Kumar also secured podium finishes.

In boys' shot put, Manoj, Akshav Bhau and Zeshan Malik finished first, second and third. Karan Singh won long jump, followed by Harsh Sharma and Harvinder. Raghav Mahesh won 100m, while Anil Kumar and Rohit Kumar finished second and third.