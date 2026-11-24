Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: Udhampur clinched the men’s handball title with an 11-10 victory over Nowshera in a thrilling final on the second day of the 3rd UT-Level Masters Games Championship, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Masters Games Association.

Pawan of Udhampur and Sukhjinder Pal, goalkeeper of Nowshera, were adjudged best players. Nowshera defeated Jammu District by 20-13 in the semifinal, while Udhampur beat Baramulla by 12-8. Sachin Vij and Prateek officiated the final.

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In pickleball, Sumit Gandotra won gold in the above-30 category, followed by Vishwajeet Singh and Pawan Jamwal. In above-50, Aseem Chadha won gold and Ranjit Singh silver. Ranjit Singh and Praval Kumar won doubles gold, while Aseem Chadha and Ashok Kumar took silver. Aseem Chadha and Sumit Gandotra won another doubles gold, followed by Ranjit Singh and Pawan Jamwal.

White Jersey defeated Blue Jersey by 8-2 in women’s handball, with Rakesh Sharma managing the winning team.

In athletics at JU synthetic track, Rohit Sharma won men’s above-30 100m gold. Lalita Choudhary won women’s gold and Kanchan Malhotra silver. Danish Yousuf and Amit Sharma won gold and silver in men’s above-35, while Gaganeet Kaur and Shefali claimed gold and silver in women’s category.