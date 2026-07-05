Udhampur Airport | Terminal Building Construction Tender Already Floated: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU, July 5: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the terminal building construction tender has already been floated for the Udhampur airport and the work may be awarded for construction in second week of August.

Sharing an update in a post on X, Dr Singh said, "Airport Terminal Building construction tender already floated."

"Technical bid will open on 10-07-26 and probable date for financial bid opening is 22-07-26," he said.

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Dr Singh further posted that the work may be awarded for construction of Terminal in second week of August.

The air travel will soon become an ease and be like dream coming true for the residents of hilly belts at affordable rates with the completion of proposed Kishtwar and operationalization of Udhampur airports under UDAN Scheme that will not only boost the economic growth but also promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts are among the key destinations in Jammu and Kashmir attracting thousands of tourists to its picturesque spots every year.

The UDAN Scheme is the Government initiative aims to connect smaller cities and towns and it subsidizes a portion of the airfare through viability gap funding, thus making flights more affordable.