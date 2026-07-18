Udhampur: 6, Including 5 Amarnath Yatris, Injured in Road Accident

Six people, including five Amarnath pilgrims, were injured after their vehicle collided with a dumper truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur early Saturday, officials said. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the truck parked along the roadside near Jakhani on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at around 5 am, injuring five pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and the driver -- a resident of Ganderbal district. All the injured were shifted to Government Medical College, Udhampur, where they are undergoing treatment, officials said.

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