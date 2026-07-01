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Home / Videos / Udhampur: 16 Injured, 2 Critical in Head-On Collision Between Mini-Bus and Truck in Udhampur

Udhampur: 16 Injured, 2 Critical in Head-On Collision Between Mini-Bus and Truck in Udhampur

    Sixteen people were injured, including two who sustained serious injuries, after a mini-bus collided head-on with a truck near K.V. School on Dhar Road in Udhampur. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted all...

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Daily Excelsior
06:52 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Sixteen people were injured, including two who sustained serious injuries, after a mini-bus collided head-on with a truck near K.V. School on Dhar Road in Udhampur. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured to Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur for treatment.Police have registered the case and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

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