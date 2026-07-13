MUMBAI, Jul 13: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday backed the protest of Cockroach Janta Party and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, saying parties should support the agitation without bringing in their political affiliations.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, should also back the agitation, Thackeray said at a press conference here, while appealing to Wangchuk to withdraw his hunger strike, saying his life was precious.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over alleged examination irregularities has been underway for 24 days now.

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It has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide since the NEET paper leak in May this year. A re-exam was held last month.

The CJP's protest began on June 20, while educator and activist Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. Wangchuk's health has deteriorated, with doctors on Sunday reporting a drop in his blood pressure and a total weight loss of 7.8 kg since the fast began.

The outfit has announced a march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

Thackeray said parties should back the CJP protest "without any political flag". Even Rahul Gandhi should support the agitation, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

There was nothing lowly in asking Union Education Minister Pradhan to resign, the Sena (UBT) leader said.

On July 20, when the CJP undertakes a protest march to Parliament in New Delhi, the Sena (UBT) will also stage a protest in Maharashtra to extend support to the cause, he said.

The Sena (UBT) MPs will raise this issue during the monsoon session, Thackeray said.

He also appealed to Wangchuk to withdraw his hunger strike, saying his life is precious to the country, as the government doesn't seem to care about the protest.

Thackeray also said he will go to Nagpur on July 18 for the 'Ram Raksha' protest, which he launched earlier this month against the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (Agencies)